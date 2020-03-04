



Italian industrial/metal act The Silverblack continues a prodigious production pace as the band is currently in the studio completing the fifth full-length album, Judgment. After the heavier guitar-oriented sound of 2019’s Prototype 6:17, the band explains the new album to be “a shift towards a more aggressive and heavy sound.” Appearing on the album is Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), lending his vocals to the title track; referring to him as “the voice of industrial metal,” the band expresses its admiration for Bell, calling it an honor to have worked with him and saying that “His distinctive vocals brought the song to a whole new level and we can’t wait for people to hear it.” Bell had authored The Industrialist graphic novel illustrated by Noel Guard, who had created the cover artwork for Prototype 6:17; additionally, Bell recently appeared as a guest vocalist on “Anti-Viral,” a track off the HEART(less): Revisions & Additions album from industrial/metal collective REVillusion. Judgment is due for release in late 2020 via DarkTunes Music Group.

In addition, The Silverblack bassist Ivan King has released the third single from his debut solo EP, The Ballad of the Dead Man, titled “Psychobreak.” Appearing as a guest vocalist on the track, and in the horror-themed music video, is The Silverblack vocalist Infernalizer – a.k.a. Claudio Ravinale; the video, starring and directed by King, marks the second entry in his The Arc trilogy. Produced by NeroArgento, The Ballad of the Dead Man was released on January 24 in digital and CD formats.









The Silverblack

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Ivan King

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

DarkTunes Music Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Burton C. Bell

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)