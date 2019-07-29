



Little more than a year since the Italian industrial/metal act’s last album, The Silverblack has announced its fourth full-length outing, titled Prototype 6:17. Described by the band as “a more dynamic and guitar-oriented opus” than 2018’s Rain On a Wedding Day, the album features 11 new tracks, with the introductory single and de facto title track “Prototype” due for release on September 20. Prototype 6:17 will be released on November 22 via German imprint DarkTunes Music Group, and features cover artwork created by Noel Guard, who most recently illustrated The Industrialist graphic novel authored by Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)