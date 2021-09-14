



It should come as no surprised that Andy Deane, having first come into prominence for his work fronting goth/rock act Bella Morte, grew up in the ’80s on a steady cinematic diet of romantic comedies and horror, Now, he channels those influences in his electro/synthwave project The Rain Within with the announcement of his new album under this moniker, appropriately titled Horrorshow; with Negative Gain Productions calling the album The Rain Within’s most aggressive and ambitious effort yet, the album explores themes of psychological pain as “an auditory representation of the body horror film genre,” with the band’s signature blend of old synthesized textures and inviting and catchy pop melodies on full display. First hinted with the “Forward in Reverse” single released in August, which is now followed by “Cut,” Horrorshow is due for release on October 5 via Negative Gain Productions; pre-orders for the album are now available via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, as well as a limited cassette edition. This album marks the first full-length release from The Rain Within since 2018’s Atomic Eyes.









The Rain Within

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)