The Qemists to release companion EP to latest full-length album





Genre-bending U.K. electro/rockers The Qemists will release Warrior Soundsystem, the follow up EP to the 2016 full-length album, Warrior Sound, on July 14 via the North American indie label FiXT. The EP is a blend of new songs, live tracks, and remixes featuring The Qemists’ signature eclectic sensibilities with hard driving rock tracks, including a cover of KoRn’s “Blind,” alongside pulsating EDM remixes by Zardonic, SeamlessR, Memtrix, and Voicians. The Qemists’ unique blend of rock and dance has earned the group a number one spot on the Japanese charts, festival shows at Download, Breakout, and Butserfest, standalone dates with bands like Skindred, and tours with KoRn and Enter Shikari. Warrior Soundsystem is available for pre-order now, which includes an instant download of the track “Stepping Stones” to tide fans over until the release.





The Qemists

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT

Website, Webstore, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)