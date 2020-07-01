



Considered one of the most influential post-punk and alternative acts of the ’80s, The Psychedelic Furs have at last announced the release of Made of Rain for July 31 via the Cooking Vinyl imprint. First teased with the February release of the “Don’t Believe” single, this album marks the first newly recorded material from the band since 1991‘s World Outside; produced by Richard Fortus and mixed by Tim Palmer, the album was originally slated for a May 1 release, but was likely delayed due to complications with printing and distribution in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Presenting 12 new tracks led by vocalist Richard Butler and his brother bassist Tim Butler, Made of Rain also features in the band lineup drummer Paul Garisto, keyboardist Amanda Kramer, and guitarist Rich Good, as well as renowned Chicago saxophonist Mars Williams, whose credits include such bands as MINISTRY, Die Warzau, Billy Idol, Sister Machine Gun, Boneshaker, and more; the record will be available in double 12-inch vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital formats, along with exclusive and autographed items available to pre-order via The Psychedelic Furs’ webstore and all major outlets.







Formed in 1977 and releasing the self-titled debut in 1980, The Psychedelic Furs went on to release six more critically acclaimed studio albums, releasing such hits as “Love My Way,” “The Ghost In You,” “Pretty In Pink,” and “Heartbreat Beat,” among others. Cited as an influence by the likes of The Killers, Foo Fighters, R.E.M., and even the legendary Bob Dylan, Richard Butler comments that although he doesn’t often recognize it, “It’s gratifying of course, as it is that there’s still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That’s an honor.” The band reconvened in 2000 after the 1991 release of World Outside, with the last several years seeing the band succesfully touring North America, the U.K., and Europe.

