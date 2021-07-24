



Formed in Bristol in 1977, The Pop Group has become virtually synonymous with post-punk, blending radical politics with aspects of punk, funk, jazz, and dub. The Y debut in 1979 remains one of the genre’s defining moments, and now, the band has once again joined forces with producer Dennis “Blackbeard” Bovell to reinterpret the album in dub; known for his exploratory work in reggae and dub, Bovell’s production on the original version’s nine tracks are now taken further into this stylistic territory. Along with the release of Y in Dub, The Pop Group and Bovell will bring it to life with a live performance at HMV Empire, Coventry on July 31; with the venue operating at reduced capacity to ensure safety as COVID regulations regarding social distancing are no longer mandatory, tickets for the world premiere of Y in Dub are available now. Bovell, who was recently award MBE – the “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” – for his lifetime contributions to music, also performed with The Pop Group in 2019 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Y. Y in Dub will be released on October 29 via Mute Records in digital and CD formats, with the vinyl to follow at a later date; pre-orders are now available via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)