



Presenting an ethereal sound that draws upon a plethora of influences in the darkwave genre is the duo of vocalist Leah Darkling and multi-instrumentalist Erick R. Scheid, collectively known as The Palace of Tears. Although unable to perform their music live due to the current global situation, the band will be releasing the debut album Of Ruination on Halloween, October 31; revolving around themes of love, death, and the search for truth in an isolated and grieving world, the album features seven tracks of multi-layered electronics, guitars, and lush vocals that recall elements of shoegaze, post-punk, goth rock, and more. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is a special album teaser, while the second track, “Thy Womb Full of Black Nectar” can be previewed on Bandcamp, where the album is now available for pre-order.











Prior to forming The Palace of Tears, Erick R. Scheid was best known as a member of Mercury’s Antennae, having produced three of the band’s albums and performing at Wave Gotik Treffen. With her background in theatre, dance, opera, circus, and butoh, Leah Darkling first connected with Scheid during a European trip, the band ultimately forming with the latter’s relocation from Portland, OR to Darkling’s home of New Orleans. Of Ruination was recorded during the Mardi Gras season of 2020. The album was mastered by Robert Rich at Soundscape Productions

The Palace of Tears

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)