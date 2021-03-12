



Alex Paterson – founder of trailblazing electronic act The Orb – continues a productive schedule with the announcement of three new projects taking place in 2021, the first of which being the formation of his own Orbscure Recordings imprint. A play on Brian Eno’s ’70s Obscure label, the label is in Paterson’s words “Orb’s Cure for all ills,” acting as a vehicle for his many projects, including The Orb, and allowing him to maintain a prolific stream of output on his own terms, while also welcoming new burgeoning international talents; with Orbscure Recordings set up under the umbrella of Cooking Vinyl, the label already has three albums scheduled for release later in 2021.

The first of these releases marks Paterson’s second major project, a collaboration with Andy Falconer under the moniker of Sedibus, titled The Heavens Scheduled for release on May 28, the project marks the reunion of Paterson and Falconer after 30 years, the pair having formed the original incarnation of The Orb that released the 1991 debut Adventures Beyond the Ultraworld; the two musicians crossed paths at Martin “Youth” Glover’s Space Mountain 2017 festival in Southern Spain, performing separately but deciding to collaborate both in the studio and via file-sharing between England and Germany. According to Falconer, The Heavens is “an immersive journey of ambient electronic” that is “organic in feel and clearly referencing our shared roots.” Pre-orders for the album in multiple formats are now available, while a video for the album track “TOI 1338b” has made its premiere on YouTube.







Finally, Paterson is also the subject of a new biographical publication written by music journalist and close friend Kriss Needs, titled Babble on an’ Ting: Alex Paterson’s Incredible Journey Beyond the Ultraworld with The Orb . Now 61 years of age, the musician explains that now was the time to share his story, “to tell my side of stories and to set the record straight on planet Orb,” going on to call the author “a beautiful man with a deep knowledge of all things secret,” saying it was “seriously brilliant fun” working with Needs. With a publication date of May 28, the book is the first full account of Paterson’s life story, chronicling his troubled childhood in Battersea to the imapct of the punk music scene leading to him being a roadie for Killing Joke, DJing, recording with The KLF’s Jimmy Cauty, and ultimately forming The Orb and Orbscure Recordings. As well, the book will feature interviews with Youth, Cauty, Andrew Weatherall, Primal Scream, Jah Wobble, and numerous other friends and collaborators. Pre-orders for Babble on an’ Ting are available via Amazon.co.uk and the Sedibus webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)