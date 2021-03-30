



As hope for an end to the pandemic looms on the horizon, many bands and artists are announcing rescheduled tour and concert dates; among them is pioneering electronic duo The Orb with the You Can’t Fit Sense Where There’s None Tour now to occur in Summer 2022. With the set to focus primarily on the latter two albums, 2018’s No Sounds Are Out of Bounds and 2020’s Abolition of the Royal Familia, the tour will be augmented by brand new visuals by Deep Visual and Holotronica, making for an immersive experience for all the senses; as well, The Orb’s Alex Paterson and Michael Rendall will be joined by legendary bassist Jah Wobble (Public Image Ltd., Primal Scream, The Damage Manual) and ambient music trailblazer Roger Eno, with support from dance/dub act Mad Professor, as well as punk/reggae veteran Don Letts providing DJ sets on all except the newly added date at the Forum in London on June 25, 2022. A full listing of tour dates can be found on The Orb’s website, with tickets available via SeeTickets.com.

