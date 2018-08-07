The Orb releases new music video, announces U.S. tour dates





Pioneering ambient/house act The Orb has released a new video for “Pillow Fight @ Shag Mountain” from the duo’s latest album, No Sounds Are Out of Bounds, out now on the Cooking Vinyl label. The video for the smooth, atmospheric track is a blend of trippy visuals, lighthearted caricatures, and playful sensuality. In a departure from The Orb’s two previous albums, which were primarily a two man venture, a bevvy of guest musicians and vocalists lent their talents to the stylistically diverse release, which ranges from accessibly pop to heavy dub, all the while staying true to the project’s tongue-in-cheek sensibilities. The group has also announced a 10 date U.S. tour in support of the album, kicking off November 3 in Brooklyn, NY and concluding on November 21 in Los Angeles, CA; a full listing of tour dates can be found via The Orb’s website.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)