



Experimental ambient electronic project The Orb has announced the release of a new album, The Abolition of the Royal Familia. Due for release on March 27 via the Cooking Vinyl label, the album sees founder Alex Paterson and relative newcomer Michael Rendall as the primary writing team, drawing inspiration from and written in part as a retrospective protest of the monarchy’s endorsement of the East India Company’s opium trade. It also serves as a sonic continuation of 2018’s critically acclaimed No Sounds Are Out of Bounds, embracing its predecessor’s “anything goes” ethos, with guest appearances by Martin “Youth” Glover (Killing Joke), Roger Eno, Miquette Giraudy (Gong, System 7), David Harrow (on U-Sound), 17-year-old trumpeter Oli Cripps and his cousin on whistle, and Paterson’s dog Ruby. A video for “Daze,” featuring Ruby taking a psychedelic trip into the cosmos fueled by Orb branded honey, has been released in advance of the album. Other tracks include a tribute to Steven Hawking, jazzy funk, and a re-imagining of Jello Biafra’s “Stay In Your Home.” Pre-orders for The Abolition of the Royal Familia are now available digitally and in multiple CD and vinyl variants.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)