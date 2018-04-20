The Orb announces new album featuring notable guest collaborators





Helmed by Alex Paterson for 30 years, electronic music collective The Orb has announced a new album due for release on June 22 via Cooking Vinyl, titled No Sounds Are Out of Bounds. Embracing creative freedom and employing a more ensemble approach that hearkens back to The Orb’s debut album, Paterson explains, “I wanted to try something with more musicians and more voices. More contributors essentially – similar to the conditions our first album Adventures Beyond the Ultraworld were recorded in.” He goes on to say “I wanted a change to expand the palate, and to bring in other elements that will keep people guessing and keep them confused.” As such, No Sounds Are Out of Bounds features a myriad of guest contributors joining Paterson and partner Thomas Fehlmann – among the star turns are Martin “Youth” Glover (Killing Joke), Jah Wobble (Public Image Ltd., The Damage Manual), Guy Pratt (Pink Floyd, David Gilmour), Roger Eno, and Hollie Cook, along with Roney FM, Gaudi, and vocalists Brother Culture, Mary Pearce, Emma Gillespie, and Andy Cain. Paterson further states, “This is a more English and less German sounding LP and it’s on an English label, although obviously the music comes from all over the globe and beyond, as do the musicians.” Pre-orders for No Sounds Are Out of Bounds are now available on The Orb’s webstore; as a preview, album track “Doughnuts Forever” can be heard on YouTube.





In addition, The Orb will be presenting ORBFEST in London’s Roundhouse the day following the album’s release; performing a 30th Anniversary greatest hits set, The Orb will be joined at the event by fellow electronic music luminaries Leftfield, GAS, Ulrich Schnauss, System 7, and Chocolate Hills. Tickets for ORBFEST can be purchased at SeeTickets.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)