



As the necessity for social distancing remains as vital as ever, many bands and artists are turning toward livestreaming to fill the void left by the absence of live concerts. As such, trailblazing electronic duo The Orb has announced its first livestream gig, titled This Is Not Here, presenting a two hour blend of ambient, techno, and experimental reggae set to animations and visuals provided by award-winning AV company Holotronica. With the set comprised of mostly the last two albums – 2020’s Abolition of The Royal Familia and 2018’s No Sounds Are Out of Bounds – along with a few older favorites, The Orb founder Alex Paterson states that despite playing thousands of gigs, “doing a live stream is back-to-school for me,” with plenty of happy accidents – “definitely not mistakes” – to abound as he and Michael Rendall will be performing as live as possible. This Is Not Here will be taking place on December 19, with tickets going on general sale at 9:00am on Wednesday, November 25.

In addition, The Orb has announced the release of a remix companion to Abolition of The Royal Familia as part of the Guillotine Mixes collection, set for release on April 9, 2021. Among the artists providing remixes and reinterpretations are Martin “Youth” Glover, Moody Boys, David Harrow, Gaudi, Paul “Metamono” Conboy, Andy Falconer, and more; additionally, the collection will feature a new track, “Off the Beaten Trax,” as a digital-only bonus. Pre-orders for the Abolition of The Royal Familia – Guillotine Mixes are available via The Orb’s webstore in CD and black double-vinyl formats; these pre-orders also include pre-sale tickets for the This Is Not Here livestream.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)