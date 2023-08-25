



Since the band’s inception in the mid-’80s, The Ocean Blue has been heralded as much for its jangly and ethereal indie pop sound as for the strong synergy between band and audience at live shows. Now hard at work on a new album, the quartet reopens Davy Jones’ Locker, the 1999 album that marked The Ocean Blue’s first release following a run with major labels like Sire and Polygram/Mercury; descibed by vocalist/songwriter David Schelzel as the group’s “most eclectic and least fussy record,” the album has attained a near mythic status among audiences. Preceding the album’s released was a new video for “Denmark,” directed by Zeke Anders and showcasing the band’s tour of the Nordic country, the song’s themes of ” musings on the past, the present moment, and the future” serving as a perfect description of the remastered album. Furthermore, Schelzel explains that the tour marked a turning point for The Ocean Blue, as founding drummer Rob Minnig had departed, clearing the way for longtime friend Peter Anderson to enter, still recording and performing with the band today.







The newly remastered edition of Davy Jones’ Locker follows up on 2019’s King and Queens / Knaves and Thieves, released today, August 25, via Korda Records; pre-orders are available via the band’s webstore on CD, and for the first time ever on vinyl, including a limited edition clear blue variant. The album will also be made available on all streaming platforms, while a 2015 edition of the album can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp.







Following the release of the remastered album, The Ocean Blue will also be going on a North American tour; beginning on September 1 and concluding on November 18, the band will be performing in Milwaukee, Chicago, Washington, Detroit, Miami, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, Toronto, and more; the San Diego date at the Casbah on November 16 is sold out. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on The Ocean Blue’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)