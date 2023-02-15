



Best known as a member of British trip-hop act Sneaker Pimps, Ian Pickering has also spent the last three years helming a new project to present a darker, rockier side to his creative impulses; now based in Lille, France, he joined forces with French-Brazilian guitarist Felipe Goes in 2019 to form The Noise Who Runs, with today, February 14, marking the release of the band’s new single, titled “Beautiful Perhaps.” As the first taste of the forthcoming Preteretrospective full-length, the song offers a narrative examination of objective reality vs. the fictions people create. “People need to stop selling their truth, their subjective complaints and petty outrage,” Pickering explains, drawing on his journalistic background and the necessity for facts to lead to truth, which he says, “isn’t pretty but it has to be accepted before anything I describe in the song can be addressed. That’s what’s beautiful – perhaps.”











Mastered by Colin Cameron at The Cell Studio, “Beautiful Perhaps” is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp and Spotify, with the Preteretrospective due for release on April 7. The song follows the January release of the These Will Be Your Gods EP, and the High Time in Lo-Fi EP released in March of 2022; previously, due to the inability to play live as a result of the Covid lockdowns, The Noise Who Runs released in 2020 the complementary EPs The First of Two Sides of a Double-Headed Coin and The Other Side of the Same Doubleheaded Coin, both available on Bandcamp as free downloads.

The Noise Who Runs

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)