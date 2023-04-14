



Re:Mission Entertainment has unveiled the latest single and music video from The Mystic Underground, continuing the band’s pursuit of “the perfect pop moment.” Written and produced by the duo of Vladimir Valette and Benedetto Socci, “The Lonely Ones” lyrically pays tribute to the rebelliousness and romance of youth, acting as “a love letter to the rebels and the dreamers.” The song follows up on the “Digital” single released this past December, both indicating what The Mystic Underground will be delivering on the forthcoming full-length album, Everyone Deserves a Stage, due to arrive later this year, while the video features performances by Azue, Matias Bonino, and Alex Geschwind, shot and edited by Steve Celestin. Furthermore, “The Lonely Ones” features a remix by German dark electronic and synthpop act Beborn Beton, now available digitally via Bandcamp.









