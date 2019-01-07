The Mute Gods announces third album, featuring Rush guitarist





Having released two highly acclaimed albums in 2016 and 2017, respectively, progressive/pop rock trio The Mute Gods has announced the band’s third studio album, titled Atheists and Believers. The album is due to be released on March 22 via InsideOutMusic, with themes revolving around “politics, humanity, and love,” continuing where the previous two albums left off with front man Nick Beggs stating, “Truth is no longer fashionable.” He goes on to state the album’s “key message is that we now empower stupid people and don’t listen to educated, informed experts anymore.” Joining the core lineup of Beggs, multi-instrumentalist/producer Roger King, and drummer Marco Minnemann on the album are past collaborators like Craig Blundell, Rob Townsend, Lula Beggs, and a special appearance from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson; Minnemann had teased in November of 2017 that he had been working with Lifeson on a new project, but it was not known until now that it was for The Mute Gods. Atheists and Believers will be released on digital and streaming platforms, as well as CD digipak, and a two-LP/CD 180g gatefold.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)