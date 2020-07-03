



After an absence of nine years, the ethereal goth/rock duo of the Machine in the Garden has announced the release of a new album, titled Places In Between. The band’s ninth studio effort presents 13 new songs clocking in at over an hour, all written, produced, and performed by Roger Fracé and Summer Bowman; due for release on July 10 via Deus Ex Musica, Places In Between will be initially a digital-only release, with plans to release a limited edition CD in the near future, which will be available directly from the band. Placed In Between marks the pair’s first album release since 2011’s Before and After the Storm; the Miscellany collection of rarities and compilation tracks was released in the interim in 2014, along with the 2017 single release of the acoustic rendition of “Image.”





the Machine in the Garden

Website, Facebook, , SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)