



Following up on the release of the Unity album late last year, the duo of Kat Day and Nicholas Wood – collectively known as The KVB – have revealed a companion remix EP. Released today, May 27, via Invada Records, Unity Remixes was teased in April with the unveiling of two of the EP’s six remixes – Drab Majesty with a stridently rhythmic coldwave rendition of “Blind,” and a danceable and ethereal post-punk rendition of “Lumens” by Trentemøller. “It is always fascinating for us to hear other artists remix our work,” The KVB comments, “and each one of these remixes takes our tracks in its own unique electronic direction, without ever losing the sense of the original song.” Of his remix, Trentemøller explains, “I basically built up a whole new instrumental tune around the vocals, with brand new guitar and synth progressions, a new bass line, and some simple programmed drums that fitted this new vibe of the song.”







Other remixes on the EP were created by Moa Moa, Principleasure, MaXIon, and in keeping with the band’s tradition over the last several albums, one created by The KVB themselves. Unity Remixes is available now as a digital release on Bandcamp, while Unity is still available in digital and standard black vinyl formats; CD and grey/blue marble vinyl copies of the album have sold out. In addition, The KVB has announced tour dates for Europe and North America, with the European dates running from May 29 to June 27, while the North American leg goes from August 8-21; a full listing of tour dates can be found on The KVB’s website. The band is also slated to appear at this year’s ColdWaves in Chicago, performing on the first night – Thursday, September 22 – along with ACTORS, Leathers, Kontravoid, New Canyons, and TR/ST.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)