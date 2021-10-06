



From underground coldwave duo The KVB’s forthcoming album comes the new single, “Unité,” along with its accompanying music video. Calling it an “homage to our time living in Berlin,” the song’s darkly grinding electronics and bright melodies showcase the lyrical themes of urbanization and the potential for a dystopian future; as such, the video presents the song in a sprawling landscape of concrete and steel, straight out of Blade Runner or Cyberpunk 2077, awash in neon lights and media overload as giant screens adorn every wall, the repetitions of “Linear industrial city” and “modular factory living” proving all too palpable.







“Unité” follows the “World on Fire” single, both from Unity, due for release on November 26 via Invada Records. Drawing inspiration from post-modern poet Keston Sutherland and revolving around double meanings and “recreating a special moment lost to the past,” sessions for the album began in early 2019 after touring for the Only Now Forever album released the previous year; the duo of Kat Day and Nicholas Wood were originally announced to perform at the ninth annual ColdWaves event in Chicago in 2020 before the onset of the pandemic. Unity is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in standard black and limited edition blue marble and grey/blue marble variants.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)