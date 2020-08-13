



Although the band ceased activity in 2014, Swedish duo The Knife remains one of the most singularly experimental entitites in electronic music, with August 14, 2020 marking the twentieth anniversary of the band’s very first 7-inch release. As such, the band’s own Rabid Records imprint will be launching on Bandcamp to offer catalog releases from The Knife, Fever Ray, and Olof Dreijer for the first time on the platform; included in the discography will be The Knife’s soundtrack to the 2003 Swedish thriller Hannah Med H, with pre-orders available now.

As well, Mute Records will be releasing a series of digital and vinyl reissues, with many of the items – particularly Deep Cuts remixes from various international editions – becoming accessibile in North America for the first time. Among the reissues will be Pass This On and the live album The Knife: Live at Terminal 5 in physical and digital formats; previously, the album was only available in select territories, with the full concert video available to view on YouTube.







Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world, The Knife have also stated that the band is planning an event to mark the twentieth anniversary later this year. No additional details are available at this time.

The Knife disbanded in late 2014 after completing the tour for the 2013 album Shaking the Habitual; since then, the siblings have been focused on their individual solo projects, with Olof Dreijer performing as DJ Coolof and Oni Ayhum, while Karin Dreijer has received widespread acclaim for her work as Fever Ray.

