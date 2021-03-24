



Despite the turmoil of the global crisis, along with the band having ceased activity in 2014, the Swedish experimental electronic duo of The Knife continues to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, this time with the announcement of the first vinyl pressing of the 2010 album Tomorrow, In a Year. Created as a collaboration with fellow electronic acts Mt. Sims and Planningtorock, the album was the studio rendition of music commissioned for an opera based on theories of evolution espoused in Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species by Danish performance group Hotel Pro Forma, celebrating the 150th anniversary of this seminal work of scientific literature. The Knife’s Olaf Dreijer explains that despite the connotations of Darwin’s impact on fascism in Europe and the colonial history of the continent, “it became clear that (the theatre company) was not interested in that. They were interested in biology and geology,” while he and band mate Karin also utilized many field recordings to confront “the hierarchy of contemporary art” and challenge notions of recordings of nature being perceived as art.

Due for release on August 20, Tomorrow, In a Year is now available for pre-order via The Knife’s own Rabid Records, with streaming and digital versions also available. In the approaching months, the Dreijer siblings will continue to revisit the band’s past with more special edition releases. The Knife first began the celebration of its twentieth anniversary in 2020 with the re-release of the band’s first 7-inch, with Mute Records also reissuing several entries in the band’s discography in digital and vinyl formats.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)