The Ink Bats release new music video, announce live performances





Oakland, California based post-punk group The Ink Bats has released a video for “Caves” off of the band’s 2017 debut album, Loss. Directed and edited by Akiko Sampson and produced by Psychic Eye Productions, the frenetic surf rock tinged track is accompanied by whirling camerawork to lure viewers deep into a hidden world beneath a rocky shoreline, urged onward by mystics, but are we pilgrims or prey? Also starring in the video alongside the band are William Nichols and Nancy Leatzow.







The Ink Bats hit the road in support of the video, with shows taking place on Friday, July 27 at The Alibi in Arcata, California and Saturday, July 28 at Lovecraft in Portland, Oregon. Loss was released in June of 2017 and is available via Bandcamp.





The Ink Bats

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)