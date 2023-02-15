



Profound Lore Records has announced details for the forthcoming full-length album from New England-based post-industrial and dark folk act The Infinity Ring. As the band’s debut album, recordings for Nemesis & Nativity began in early 2022 after the late 2020 release of the “Temptress / Gift of Life” double-A-side, which was then followed by two years of intense experimentation in various New England studios; these endeavors led to the Ohr collaborative EP with legendary artist Jarboe, as well as the more noise-oriented Bloodfire EP via Primitive Propaganda. Conversely, Nemesis & Nativity sees founder Cameron Moretti and his companions delving into ritualistic and haunted atmospheres, industrial drones, and embracing any deviation from conventional song or band structures. A video for the opening “Crown of Stars,” directed and edited by John Bradburn and featuring Alexandra Whitworth, serves as the first taste of the album, which is due for release on April 14; produced by Moretii with Zach Weeks and matt Bond, the album features a guest modular synthesizer performance by Pyschic TV member Fred Gianelli. Nemesis & Nativity will be available digitally via Bandcamp, while vinyl copies can be purchased through the Profound Lore webstore – the vinyl will be available in cream/black, transparent cream, and clear variants each limited to 100 copies, along with 700 copies of the standard black.









