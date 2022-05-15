



Mongolian “Hunnu rock” group The HU has revealed the first taste of the band’s long-awaited sophomore album in the form of the music video for “This Is The Mongol.” As the title suggests, the song is an anthemic celebration of the band’s homeland, the lyrics a powerful call for peace and prosperity for the Mongolian people, and indeed, the world at large; “Creating this song meant so much to me,” states producer Dashka, “In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment, and strength to fight for better days.” Directed by John Connor Hammond, the video for “This Is The Mongol” was shot during a break in The HU’s most recent North American tour in the Mojave Desert in Nevada, with singer and tumur hhurur player Jaya comparing the environment to that of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert; calling it one of the band’s best memories, he continues, “it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”







The HU is currently on the Black Thunder Tour, performing throughout North America until May 31; the band will subsequently embark on another tour of the continent as support for Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From the Gods, with a full listing of dates and ticket links available via The HU’s website. Throughout the tour, the band will be steadily presenting more new material from the forthcoming sophmore record, which was recorded over several months in Mongolia; as the follow-up to The HU’s critically and commercially acclaimed 2019 debut The Gereg, the group has shared video updates of the new album’s production on YouTube. “Our second album was recorded during Covid lockdown,” vocalist and morin khuur player Gala comments, “we used the time to put our best effort and astounding amount of energy to focus on the work. Therefore, it is our hope to present our listeners with unique songs that have their own characteristics.” Tovshurr player and background vocalist Temka adds, “The lyrics that Dashka wrote consist of our traditional values, virtues, and wisdom of our ancestors. Our fans can expect to hear and feel the messages we try to deliver through our songs, such as love and respect for parental love, the importance of sustainability, and cultural heritage.” The album is projected to arrive late this summer via Better Noise Music.





The HU

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Better Noise Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)