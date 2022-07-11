



Having recently completed the Black Thunder Tour of North America and revealing the music video for “This Is The Mongol,” The HU has announced details of the band’s long-awaited sophomore album. As the follow-up to The Gereg, released in 2019, Rumble of Thunder further showcases the Mongolian group’s continued exploration and evolution of its “Hunnu Rock” sound, blending the conventions of Western hard rock and heavy metal with the instrumentation, history, spirituality, and language of the band’s native land – a sound that has garnered widespread acclaim and cemented The HU as an original and powerful voice internationally. The “Black Thunder” serves as the second single from Rumble of Thunder, with vocalist Gala calling the song “the crown jewel” of the record, its themes presented in the corresponding music video as an expression of the duality of mankind’s core values. Whereas the video for “This Is The Mongol” was shot in the Mojave Desert in Nevada while The HU was on tour, “Black Thunder” sees the band immersed in horseback riding through the countryside of Mongolia, intended to “bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture,” directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka.







Due for released on September 2 via Better Noise Music, pre-orders are now available for Rumble of Thunder in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Additionally, The HU will be continuing to tour throughout the year, performing Australian and New Zealand dates from July 29 to August 11, and then returning to North America from August 19 to October 15, sharing the stage with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From the Gods. Subsequently, The HU will then embark on a European and U.K. tour from October 26 until December 9. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on The HU’s website.

