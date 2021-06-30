



Following up on the band’s momentous campaign upon our shores in 2019, Mongolian “Hunnu rock” group The HU has announced a tour of North America this autumn. Beginning on September 1 in Lewiston, NY and concluding on Halloween night, October 31 in Los Angeles, CA, The Hun Tour will see the eminent global attraction once again bringing its blend of traditional Mongolian and western rock instrumentation across our continent, acting as artistic and cultural ambassadors for their home country; indeed, The Hu had received an offer in April 2019 from Mongolia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to be “Official Mongolian Ambassador to the World.” With the band supporting American hard rock act Halestorm on select dates, The Hun Tour will also include festival appearances in Oklahoma, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, and Texas. Pre-sale tickets will be available until 10:00pm local time tonight, June 30, with the general sale beginning at 10:00am local time on Thursday, July 1; a full listing of tour dates and links to purchase tickets can be found on The HU’s website.







First coming to prominence in 2018 with the release of the music videos for “Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Wolf Totem,” followed by “The Great Chinggis Khaan” in 2019, The HU released The Gereg debut album in September of the latter year to widespread critical and commercial acclaim; a deluxe edition of the album followed in July of 2020, featuring three bonus acoustic tracks, and renditions of the band’s songs with guest vocals from Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddox, From Ashes to New’s Danny Case, and Halestorm’s Lizzy Hale. The HU contributed the song “Black Thunder”/”Sugaan Essena” to EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released for PlayStaion 4, Windows, and XBox One in November 2019, with that month also marking the band being awarded The Order of Genghis Khan – the highest state award for Mongolia – for promoting Mongolian culture around the world. 2020 saw the release of a cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True,” as well as a livestream fundraiser for COVID-19 relief, in which The HU announced a sophomore record to be released in 2021.

The HU

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)