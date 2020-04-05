



German experimental metal trio The Hirsch Effekt has released a video for the track “Bilen” as the second single from the upcoming fifth studio album, Kollaps. Full of bombast and kitsch, the madcap and irreverent video pokes fun at the madness of modern everyday life, echoing the “ludicrous lyric lines” of the track, which purposely alludes to the sound of Rammstein.







The group’s previous album, 2017’s Eskapist hit the #21 position on the German metal charts, and the band has performed at such festivals as Wacken Open Air, Full Force Festival, and Euroblast Festival where they recently headlined. The band plans to tour in support of the new album with German and U.K. festival dates later this summer, along with a series of German shows starting in October. A full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.

“Bilen” is available for streaming and download now, while Kollaps is due for release on May 8 via Long Branch Records; the album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and the label’s webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with box sets and t-shirt bundles also available. The band explains the title to have been taken from a book whose themes of societal decline and perish resonated with their observations of the modern world. “Remarkably, the man-made climate change ranks first, although the book saw the light of the day already 15 years ago.”





