



Few bands have had so momentous and auspicious an introduction as The God Bombs; the New York industrial/punk trio helmed by Justin ‡ Symbol had the distinction of opening for MINISTRY during the legendary industrial/metal band’s 2018 AmeriKKKant tour, while also launching a crowdfunding campaign to expand the HEX debut into a full-length deluxe edition – HEXED: HEX Deluxe – in November 2019. Now, with a new lineup that includes guitarist Ryan Lynch, drummer Byron Alvarez, and vocalist Nola Star, the band has unleashed the “Touch Me” music video on April 1, followed by the single on April 6 via Bandcamp, Spotify, and all major digital platforms. “Touch Me” not only acts as an introduction to the current band, but also as a teaser for an upcoming EP, titled Plague Songs, due for release later in 2020.











The God Bombs also released the HEX Live album in November 2018, chronicling the previous band’s performances in that year opening for MINISTRY and touring with Psyclon Nine. Additionally, Justin ‡ Symbol released his C A N D Y M A N solo album in November 2019.

The God Bombs

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Justin ‡ Symbol

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)