



From Rockford, IL comes goth/rock and post-punk act The Funeral March of the Marionettes – a.k.a. The Funeral March – with the band’s new EP, Flood. Featuring two brand new songs and several remixes, “Flood” and “Fall Down” were written during the same sessions that produced “Useless” from the band’s previous EP; “When it came time to make Flood,” states vocalist/bassist Joe Whiteaker, “one goal I had was to take a look/listen to where we have been, and see how the path might diverge… I didn’t want to just make another song like the ones that came before it.” Speaking further about the themes presented on the EP, Whiteaker comments on the difficulty in titling the track, stating that “I kept coming back to the refrain ‘In the flood of our end times…'” Released on October 8 and available now via Bandcamp, the Flood EP also features a remix of the title track created by Hide Tepes of Carrion, while a video for the Vulgate Biblical version of the song, created by Mike Hawk and featuring guitarst by F. Love and drummer M. Tennin, has made its premiere today, October 13.











Formed initially in 1987 and taking its name from a composition by Charles Gounod, The Funeral March of the Marionettes has been steadily building its repertoire and reputation in the local scene with a darkly atmospheric style of goth/rock that is sure to appeal to fans of Ikon and The Wake. The Raven EP marked the band’s debut in September of 2017, followed by 2018’s Resurgence, and Blood on the Wire the year after that. In 2020, the band released Solace in March, followed by Useless (A Foolish Arrangement) in November, with the Flood EP marking the group’s sixth overall. The band has been featured in such prominent publications as Post-Punk.com , Side-Line , WhiteLight/WhiteHeat , and Brutal Resonance , and was chosen by DeathRockRadio.com as one of the top genre bands of 2019.

The Funeral March of the Marionettes

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)