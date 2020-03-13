



Following up on the band’s 2018 debut, gothic art/rock group The Fangs of the Dodo has announced the release of a new EP, titled The Curtained Sleep. Based in Bath, U.K., the band has already unveiled a music video for the EP’s first single “Crime of the Century” and an exclusive companion comic book, both setting the stage for the album’s concept of a vampiric supervillain, Count Dodo; the presentation introduces a band of meta-human fiends, with the lyrical themes exploring what drives a person to villainy and the humanity beneath through internal narratives. The Curtained Sleep is due for release on April 3.





The Fangs of the Dodo

