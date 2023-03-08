



Presenting a decidedly psycehdelic brand of experimental industrial is Denver’s The Drood with the release of the new single and music video for “Hallow.” With funky bass and guitar lines atop driving beats reminiscent of underground hip-hop, the song explores concepts of idol worship and the search for hidden knowledge. Written, performed, and recorded by the duo of Daniel Watts and Nathan Jamiel, “Hallow” was released on March 7 via eMERGENCY hEARTS, with the accompanying video edited by Watts and filmed by Jake Jamiel; the single follows the late February release of the Dead Voices on Air remix of “It Must Needs Wither.”











Formed in 2012 by Watts and Jamiel, The Drood has featured a rotating cast of collaborators, exploring varying elements of shoegaze, garage rock, ambient, and industrial. Aside from the aforementioned cover, the band most recently composed an ambient session for the television program Mysteries of UB, as well as a cover of Psychic TV’s “White Knights,” created in collaboration with Dead Voices on Air.

The Drood

eMERGENCY hEARTS

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)