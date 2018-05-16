The Dresden Dolls to return to London on Halloween





The Dresden Dolls – the dark cabaret duo of Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione – has announced performances to take place at London’s Troxy on October 30 and 31. These shows mark the duo’s first in Europe in 12 years, with no additional dates planned for the forseeable future. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 21, with a limited number available for pre-sale on May 17 exclusively to members of The Dresden Dolls’ email list. The band expects both dates to sell out quickly, with venue capacity limited to 3,000 per night, and encourages fans to to take advantage of the pre-sale.

The Dresden Dolls

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Amanda Palmer

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Brian Viglione

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)