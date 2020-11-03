



New York electro/rock act The Dossier has broken a long silence with the release of a new music video for the song “Out of My Way.” The single marks the first new material from The Dossier since the 2014 Strange Arrangements album, with the song serving as a “a battle hymn, a protest song, and more than anything, a spit of contempt and disgust.” Directed, photographed, and edited by William Murray, the frenetic visuals serve to accentuate the song’s address of the current state of affairs in the world and particularly the United States.







“Out of My Way” will be released as a digital single on Bandcamp this Friday, November 6. Since the Strange Arrangements record, the band has been writing new material, with Riley also collaborating with and creating remixes for Trade Secrets.

The Dossier

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)