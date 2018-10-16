The Cure to tour in 2019, including headlining appearance at EXIT Festival





Twice voted as the Best Major European Festival in the last five years, the EXIT Festival has announced as its first confirmed act for 2019 to be post-punk and goth/rock giants The Cure. Taking place from July 4-7 at the 18th century Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, the EXIT Festival was personally selected by The Cure’s founder and front man Robert Smith as part of the band’s tour schedule for 2019 celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary; the tour scheduler will also include several other major European festival appearances. The Cure will be performing on EXIT Festival’s first night of July 4.







EXIT Festival began originally as a student protest (the youth freedom movement) in 2000 against the regime of Slobodan Milosevic. Since then, it has grown steadily to boast some of the most diverse musical lineups in the festival circuit – from rock & roll and punk acts like Motörhead, Guns’N’Roses, Sex Pistols, The Killers, and Arctic Monkeys to hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and Migos to DJs and electronic acts like Fever Ray, Depeche Mode, The Prodigy, David Guetta, and Carl Cox. Renowned for its affordable ticket prices, the Serbian festival takes place on over 40 stages in different zones of the venue, including the moats, tunnels, and trenches.

Tickets for EXIT begin on October 23 via the festival’s website, while tourist packages containing tickets, accomodation, and transportation options are offered through EXITTrip.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)