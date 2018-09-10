The Clay People unveil latest music video from upcoming album





Having announced the band’s first new album in 11 years, The Clay People has unveiled the music video for “Colossus.” Showcasing the band’s love for “all things wonderment and sci-fi with a taste of fun and not taking things so seriously,” the video captures The Clay People’s signature visual aesthetic, combining live footage of the band with ’50s monster movies, set to the song’s blend of alt. metal vitality and industrialized energy, the sound of facing something unexplainable and “extraordinary.”







Front man Daniel Neet further explains the song’s influence from classic comics and films from ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, stating, “When I was a child, I didn’t live in the real world. I lived in the lives of heroes and macabre. I would wait in anticipation for 30 days until I could continue the battles of my heroes and villains.” He goes on to say that “we live in a world of amazement that’s beyond our limited imaginations,” and that the escapism of these classic “stories of amazement took me into worlds that were not ordinary; however, they were extraordinary.”

“Colossus” is off The Clay People’s upcoming album, Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies and Fables (or simply Demon Hero), which is due for release on September 28 via Magnetic Eye Records. Pre-orders for the record are available now via Bandcamp, as well as previews of both “Colossus” and “Illuminatus.” Produced by drummer Dan Dinsmore and guitarist Brian McGarvey and mixed by Grammy Award winning producer Neil Kernon, Demon Hero marks the coldwave band’s first release of new material since 2007’s Waking the Dead.





The Clay People

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Magnetic Eye Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)