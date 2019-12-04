



With the release of Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies and Fables in late 2018, The Clay People returned after a period of 11 years, presenting a dynamic mix of new material with reinterpretations of songs off the band’s past records; among them was a new rendition of “Strange Day,” one of the Albany coldwave and alt. rock act’s most beloved singles, originally appearing on the 1997 album Stone – Ten Stitches, and given a treatment that ReGen described as remaking the song “into the radio-ready single it always was.” Appearing on the recording is bassist Chris Wyse (Ace Frehley, The Cult, OWL) and Stabbing Westward keyboardist Walter Flakus, who also collaborated with The Clay People on the band’s last album, 2007’s Waking the Dead. Founder and front man Daniel Neet describes the song as “about the realization of loss,” and “a cry for help and being aware of it.” Long in the works, The Clay People has at last unveiled the new music video for “Strange Day,” presenting an evocative mélange of lush black & white visuals whose foggy beauty matches the emotional core of the song.







Along with the video, The Clay People will be closing out 2019 with a one-off show taking place in Nyack, NY on Saturday, December 7; as part of the sixth annual Christmas in 7734: “Isle of Misfits” event, other bands appearing on the bill include local rock acts Full Scale Riot, Our Fears, Pitch Black Sunrise, Dark Blue, and Clothesline. Tickets and additional info for the show at Olives are available via the Facebook event page. The Clay People are also planning to conduct a full-length tour of the U.S. in Spring of 2020, with further details forthcoming.

The Clay People

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Magnetic Eye Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)