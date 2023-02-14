



Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead is celebrating Valentine’s Day in style with today’s release of a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.” The single marks the band’s first release of 2023, following one year to the day after the Nothing As It Seems maxi-single; available now on Bandcamp and all digital platforms, the “I Would Die 4 U” cover serves to announce Bellhead’s latest tour plans, as Karen Righeimer and Ivan Russia will be embarking on the second leg of their tour supporting the 2021 Dead Lights EP, along with limited quantities of hand-numbered glow-in-the-dark prints available only at the spring shows – beginning March 3 in Chicago and continuing through to April 22 in Louisville. The band will be supporting Clan of Xymox and The Bellwether Syndicate on two dates in Nashville and Milwaukee, with support slots filled on other dattes by Clubdrugs, Haxa, VAZUM, Gentleman Pig, and Freeze Etch. The first leg had seen the duo perform 30 dates across 17 cities, including support spots for Hate Dept., Night Club, Christian Death, The Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence, and Powerman 5000, to name a few.







Additionally, Bellhead’s tour will see them acting as co-headliners with The Clay People, the prominent coldwave and alt. metal band setting forth on their first tour in over 17 years, supporting the 2022 Cult Hypnotica album and The Clay People: Colossus graphic novel published by Top Cow Productions and EP1T0ME Studios. Running from May 6-26, the tour will include stops in Washington, DC, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Lansing, New York, and more; supporting acts on the tour include Zombie Apocalypse, High Horse Cavalry, The Armoatory Murder, and Koto Salem.

A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the bands’ websites.





