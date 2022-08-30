



Since the band’s inception 42 years ago, The Church has defied strict categorization, presenting a mode of indie rock that has incorporated elements of post-punk, dreampop, new wave, psychedelia, and more. As the latest example of this singular osund, the band has revealed a music video for “The Hypnogogue,” in which The Church presents a sci-fi narrative of “rainy, neon-drenched retro-futurism” inspired by such films as Blade Runner, 12 Monkeys, and Until the End of the World. Directed by Clint Lewis, the video’s storyline was conceived by The Church founder bassist/vocalist Steve Kilbey, in which the titular Hypnogogue is a machine and process – invented by North Korean scientist and dabbler in the occult Sun Kim Jong – that “pulls music straight out of dreams.” Wrought with the band’s trademark textures of swirling atmospheric guitars and darkly emotive vocals, “The Hypnogogue” was mixed by Darrell Thorpe, who further explains the narrative, “The song is about Eros Zeta, the biggest rock star of 2054, who has traveled from his home in Antarctica (against his manager’s advice) to use the Hypnogogue to help him revive his flagging fortunes,” the character then falling in love with Sun Kim and coming to a tragic end, “as these things often do.” The video stars Michael Coward, Emilia Lau, and Rafaelle Timmi Flores, with The Church appearing on screens, “workers in the system, translating the dreams of users into realtime music.”







“The Hypnogogue” was released on Monday, August 29 via Communicating Vessels/Unorthodox, and is available to purchase/stream on all major outlets. Currently, the band consists of Kilbey, drummer/producer Tim Powles, and guitarists Ian Haug, Jeffrey Cain, and Ashley Naylor; the five-piece lineup is hard at work on what will be The Church’s 26th full-length album, following up on 2017’s Man Woman Life Death Infinity. The album is expected to appear in early 2023, with the band explaining that “The Hypnogogue” is just a precursor to what is in store. The Church will be touring Australia from September 1-10, with a full listing of dates and ticket links available on the SBM Presents website.

The Church

Communicating Vessels

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)