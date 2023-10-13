



More than a year since the longstanding post-punk and goth/industrial act unleashed The Plague, The Cassandra Complex has announced the first leg of a world tour. Primarily focusing on the U.K. and Europe, this first run of shows will span 11 dates in March, with plans to expand into other European territories and then North America as the year progresses; the tour celebrates not only the aforementioned album, but also the band’s 40th anniversary, with stops including London, Amsterdam, Hannover, Hamburg, Copenhagen, as well as an appearance at the Dark Skies Festival in Witten. Supporting The Cassandra Complex on select dates will be label matest Vaselyne, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the group’s website. Performing in the band now are founding members vocalist Rodney Orpheus, guitarist Andy Booth, and keyboardist Paul Dillon, along with additional guests. Now signed to COP International, the group plans to re-record the majority of their back catalog. Originally titled No Gods, No Masters, The Plague was released on May 6, 2022, while Vaselyne most recently released the Necromancer EP on October 6, following the acclaimed 2022 album The Sea Says.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)