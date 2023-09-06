



Helmed by Jonny McBee since the band’s inception in 2005, The Browning has been heralded for nearly two decades for combining extreme metal and heavy electronics. Now, McBee states, “This is a new era for The Browning,” with the announcement of a new band lineup that sees McBee and longtime drummer Cody Stewart joined by guitarist Hardcore Keem; although pared down from past iterations of the band, McBee promises this new incarnation will be “heavier and more intense than ever.” Aiding in that promise will be The Browning’s new label, having now signed with eminent independent imprint FiXT, and promising a string of new releases. “Jonny and The Browning have been on my radar for long time,” states FiXT co-founder Klayton, the band having created a remix of Celldweller’s “A Matter of Time,” originally released as a single in 2019 and now featured on the 2023 remix companion to 2022’s Satellites. FiXT A&R representative Dave Hansen adds, “The Browning is FiXT’s largest signing to date, and we are super excited to have them,” calling the band a key inspiration over the last decade of electronic metal hybrid acts, concluding that “I’m so excited to see how their sound evolves in their time with FiXT.” Prior to signing with FiXT, The Browning released its two albums – 2011’s Burn This World and 2013’s Hypernova – and two EPs – Standing on the Edge in 2010 and 2011’s Time Will Tell – via Earache; the band would subsequently sign with Spinefarm to release Isolation in 2016, Geist in 2018, and End of Existence in 2021. Cody Stewart joined The Browning in 2012.

