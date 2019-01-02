The Black Queen vocalist announces photography and writing book, band announces tour dates





Greg Puciato, best known as the vocalist for such groups as The Black Queen and formerly of The Dillinger Escape Plan, has announced the release of his book Separate the Dawn . Spanning 224 pages, the book features a collection of poetry, photographs, and other journal entries by Puciato, culled from a collection of writings and materials created from September 2016 to December 2017. With a release date of January 18, the first pressing of Separate the Dawn will be available in a 5.5″x8.5″ hardcover edition limited to 1,000 copies, with a digital/e-book release to be announced at a later date; no softcover edition is planned. Pre-orders for Separate the Dawn are available now via Federal Prisoner, under the password of “throughthewalls” (no quotation marks).

In addition, The Black Queen will be embarking on the North American leg of the Infinite Games Tour from February 22 in San Diego until March 28 in Los Angeles; the band will be supported on various dates by fellow L.A. electro/industrial artist KANGA, with whom The Black Queen toured the U.K., Europe, and Russia in late 2018. Also joining the tour will be dreampop act SRSQ and industrial act Uniform. A full listing of tour dates can be found on The Black Queen’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)