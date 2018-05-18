The Black Queen returns for ColdWaves and European tour





Having spent the majority of 2017 in a state of relative quiet, Los Angeles electronic/coldwave act The Black Queen has announced that it will embark on a tour of Europe in October and November of this year. These dates follow the band’s performances at this year’s ColdWaves events taking place in September in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles; a full itinerary can be found on the ColdWaves website. The Black Queen’s European tour will begin with astring of U.K. dates, starting on October 5 in Bristol, continuing throughout the month and concluding with two performances in Russia on November 3 and 4; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website and social media profiles. Front man Greg Puciato spent 2017 on the road with The Dillinger Escape Plan for that band’s farewell tour, and has further stated that there are plans for a second Killer Be Killed album to be released in 2019. The Black Queen’s debut album Fever Daydream was released in 2016 to widespread acclaim, with anticipation for the band’s second release running very high.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)