



January 29, 2021 marks the five-year anniversary of the release of Fever Daydream, the highly acclaimed debut from The Black Queen. To celebrate the occasion, the band has issued a new vinyl edition of the album; the gold foil variant was limited to 500 copies and is already sold out, while the silver foil variant of 1,000 copies is still available to purchase via the Federal Prisoner webstore, along with a collection of anniversary merch – T-shirts, hoodies, jackers, hats, patches, etc. – designed by Jesse Draxler. Additionally, a deluxe digital edition of Fever Daydream – featuring instrumental and vocal-only versions, bonus recordings, and demos – will be released via Bandcamp on February 5, appearing on all other digital service providers on February 19.







“Looking back to the creation of Fever Daydream makes me feel like the title,” states The Black Queen co-founder Steven Alexander Ryan, who continues, “Everyone involved put in countless hours of dedication and sacrifice, and we came out of the other end with a time-capsule of love. The album has connected people all over the world, and I feel proud to share it a second time.” Additionally, vocalist and co-founder Greg Puciato refers to the album as a “really special” experience that has stood the test of time; he goes on to say, “We had no idea when we made it whether other people would connect to it in the way that we did, but it turns out that a decent amount of people did.” Fever Daydream was a catalyst for the formation of the band’s own Federal Prisoner imprint, also home to musical and artistic projects by Puciato, Draxler, and Ryan’s collaboration with Justin McGrath on the soundtrack to Rob Sheridan’s High Level graphic novel. Puciato concludes, “We hope to see you at some shows before too long. Now back to working on the new record.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)