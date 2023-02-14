



With a new tour on the horizon, dark rock act The Birthday Massacre has revealed a new music video for “Precious Hearts” from the band’s 2022 Fascination album. Shot and edited by Neal Reed (Peter Turns Pirate, Grendel), the footage showcases The Birthday Massacre’s performance at the Axis Club Theatre in the band’s hometown of Toronto, ON in October of 2022. The video also serves as a taste of things to come, with The Birthday Massacre taking to the road for a West Coast Tour; running from May 4 to May 19, the band will acting as direct support for gothic metal heroes Lacuna Coil, with additional support from Blind Channel and Edge of Paradise. Additionally, the band will then headline five more dates until May 27. A full listing of dates and ticket links can be found via The Birthday Massacre’s website, while Fascination, released on February 18, 2022 via Metropolis Records, is available on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)