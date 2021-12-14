



The Birthday Massacre has announced the release of the band’s ninth studio album, Fascination, with the “Dreams of You” offering the first taste of what the record beholds. Produced by band members Michael Rainbow, M. Falcore, and Brett “Bat” Carruthers, and mixed by longtime associate and underground music legend Dave “Rave” Ogilvie, the group calls Fascination its most intimate, atmospheric, and also most accessible record to date; streaming on SoundCloud, “Dreams of You” exemplifies these qualities with the band’s signature synthpop and darkwave influences shining with a decidedly catchy and rhythmic guitar melody right out of the ’80s, while Chibi’s vocals and the driving synths shimmer as much as anything in The Birthday Massacre’s catalog.







Due for release on February 18, 2022 via Metropolis Records, Fascination will be available in digital, CD, and violet vinyl formats, with the latter also appearing in clear/violent splatter and autographed neon purple variants each limited to 500 copies; pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore. 2021 saw the release of a re-recording of the band’s much beloved cover of “The NeverEnding Story,” following the 2020 Diamonds album.

In addition, The Birthday Massacre will at last be embarking on a U.S. tour with fellow electro/rockers Julien-K; originally, the two bands were to tour together in 2020, with those plans being delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. The newly rescheduled tour begins on February 24 in New York City, concluding on April 2 in Mechanicsburg, PA, with The Birthday Massacre planning to tour internationally in South America, the U.K. and Europe later in the year. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





The Birthday Massacre

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Julien-K

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)