



As the Chicago goth/rock and post-punk act gears up for the upcoming tour supporting Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate continues to hint at what the band has in store on the Vestige & Vigil full-length album, with today’s release of “We All Rise” being the latest single. Written by the founding duo of William and Sara Rose Faith, the song presents an anthemic call for inner courage, laying down the armor of cynicism in favor of a more hopeful outlook, “which gives us the resolve and the strength to go against the prevailing system, and try to build the world that lives in all of our hearts and minds.” Mixed and co-produced by longtime associate Chad Blinman, the song marks the third single from Vestige & Vigil after “Beacons” and “Dystopian Mirror,” with the album expected to be released this April via Sett Records in North America and Nexilis Records/Schubert Music Europe in other territories. The accompanying music video for “We All Rise” was shot by Sidney Strong and directed by William Faith.







As mentioned, The Bellwether Syndicate will be touring with Clan of Xymox on the first leg of the legendary goth/rock band’s North American tour, running from March 2 until March 24, with stops including Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Baltimore, Orlando, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Milwaukee, Chicago and more; the live lineup for The Bellwether Syndicate will see William and Sarah Rose backed by keyboardist Philly Peroxide, drummer Stevyn Grey, and guitarist Corey Gorey. Joining this leg as a secondary support act on select dates will be Washington, DC darkwave and post-industrial band Vosh, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available on the Clan of Xymox website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)