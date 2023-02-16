



The trio of vocalist Devix Szell, guitarist George Lynch, and producer/multi-instrumentalist Joe Haze has been hard at work over the past several years, and though an IndieGoGo campaign in late 2020 ultimately did not make it’s goal, The Banishment has been pressing on. Now, the band’s efforts have finally come to fruition, signing to eminent rock label Frontiers Music srl, and revealing the lyric video for “Right.” Featuring guest vocals from Tommy Victor (Prong, Argyle Park), the song presents the band’s blend of Haze’s industrialized programming and dark atmospheres with the kind of hard rocking guitar energy that Lynch has exhibited since he first emerged in the ’80s with Dokken; furthermore, the song hearkens back to The Banishment’s beginnings, the band having first formed as a side project between Haze and Victor, named for a song off Prong’s 2007 Power of the Damager album. Also joining the band on “Right” is bassist DieTrich Thrall (Lords of Acid, Beauty in the Suffering).







“Right” follows the video for “Got What You Wanted,” released last month, which also featured Thrall on bass, as well as drummer Jon Siren (Front Line Assembly, Psyclon Nine), and marked Devix Szell’s directorial debut; both songs follow the initial 2020 reveal of the introductory “Lost Horizon” single, with all three to be featured on the long-awaited debut album, titled Machine and Bone, due for release on Frontiers Music srl on March 10; pre-orders for the album are available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, Machine and Bone will also feature guest appearances by Jason Charles Miller (Rezodrone, ex-Godhead) and Richard Patrick (Filter, ex-Nine Inch Nails). ReGen Magazine had conducted an InterView with the core trio of Szell, Lynch, and Haze, posted in early 2021.





The Banishment

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)