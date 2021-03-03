



Although the band’s IndieGoGo campaign was unable to reach its goal, The Banishment is progressing forward with the production of the self-titled debut album. The trio of vocalist Devix Aka (Devin Szell), musician/producer Joe Haze, and legendary guitarist George Lynch has now launched an official website, which now features not only the “Lost Horizon” debut single, but two additional songs as well – “ReACTION” and “Terror” – to further showcase the band’s dream punk and industrial/rock style. “Production’s taking more time than we would’ve liked,” states Devix in a news update, citing both the crowdfunding campaign and the separation due to social distancing in the EPK video as factors in the tumultuous process; he then goes on to comment that “all of your support generated label interest and we might have found a distribution deal,” clarifying that supporters of the campaign will receive “‘first edition hand made exclusive’ yadayadayada.”







The Banishment began as a series of recording sessions between Lynch and Haze in 2015, with PRONG front man Tommy Victor providing the band’s name (taken from the PRONG track of the same name) and early vocal sessions; Victor’s vocals are featured on the “Terror” track on the band’s new website. After his departure, the search for a proper vocalist eventually saw the pair joining forces with Devix Aka after a chance meeting at the 2019 ColdWaves festival in Chicago; due to his desire for the project to present a darker and more industrialized rock aspect to his performance and writing, Lynch was drawn to Devix’s history in the Los Angeles underground music scene, while Haze has established himself as a prominent producer and mixer for the likes of PIG, Primitive Race, Dissonance, 8MM, Lords of Acid, and more. Lynch is best remember as the original guitarist for such hard rock groups as Dokken and Lynch Mob.

Additional info about the band can be read in this ReGen Magazine InterView, while further updates will be available on The Banishment’s Instagram.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)