



March 30 saw the release of the “Generations” maxi-single from Californian darkwave and goth/industrial act The AXIOM Divide. Initially founded by Soil & Eclipse vocalist/producer Jay Tye as a solo outlet, the band was fleshed out with the addition of keyboardist Brent Heinze and guitarist/bassist Misti Laubscher, the trio presenting a distinctly up-tempo yet darkly atmospheric brand of danceable and rocking electro/goth, with “Generations” serving up the first taste of the band’s forthcoming debut album. The maxi-single features additional remixes by Ashes Fallen, Probe 7, and Aggraux Kouture, as well as a cover of “Shakes” by post-punk and goth/rock legends Tones on Tail.







In addition to “Generations,” The AXIOM Divide provided a remix for Ashes Fallen’s “Stand Your Ground (for Ukraine)” single, released on February 28, with proceeds from that single donated to Direct Relief. The “Generations” max-single was mastered by Ted Phelps of Imperative Reaction, with additional engineering by Tye’s Soil & Eclipse band mate G.W. Childs IV. Brent Heinze is best known for his work as Probe 7, as well as being a member of Darling Kandie, featuring Groovie Mann from My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult; Misti Laubscher has performed as a live member of Soil & Eclipse and The Fuckheads, and currently focuses on The AXIOM Divide and her DJ career. The band’s debut album is expected for release in late 2022.





The AXIOM Divide

Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)