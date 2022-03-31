March 30 saw the release of the “Generations” maxi-single from Californian darkwave and goth/industrial act The AXIOM Divide. Initially founded by Soil & Eclipse vocalist/producer Jay Tye as a solo outlet, the band was fleshed out with the addition of keyboardist Brent Heinze and guitarist/bassist Misti Laubscher, the trio presenting a distinctly up-tempo yet darkly atmospheric brand of danceable and rocking electro/goth, with “Generations” serving up the first taste of the band’s forthcoming debut album. The maxi-single features additional remixes by Ashes Fallen, Probe 7, and Aggraux Kouture, as well as a cover of “Shakes” by post-punk and goth/rock legends Tones on Tail.
In addition to “Generations,” The AXIOM Divide provided a remix for Ashes Fallen’s “Stand Your Ground (for Ukraine)” single, released on February 28, with proceeds from that single donated to Direct Relief. The “Generations” max-single was mastered by Ted Phelps of Imperative Reaction, with additional engineering by Tye’s Soil & Eclipse band mate G.W. Childs IV. Brent Heinze is best known for his work as Probe 7, as well as being a member of Darling Kandie, featuring Groovie Mann from My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult; Misti Laubscher has performed as a live member of Soil & Eclipse and The Fuckheads, and currently focuses on The AXIOM Divide and her DJ career. The band’s debut album is expected for release in late 2022.